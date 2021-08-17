PM Modi Reviews Kedarnath Reconstruction Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the reconstruction works underway at Kedarnath via video conferencing and asked the state government to speed up the project, officials said. He asked the state government to develop Vasuki Tal near the Kedarnath temple.

The Ishaneshwar temple should be reconstructed and a statue of Omkar should be established at Aastha Chowk, the prime minister said. He also sought modifications in the Samadhi of adi guru Shankaracharya being rebuilt in Kedarnath and in the construction of Shiva Udyan (garden).

Making a detailed presentation before the prime minister on the reconstruction works underway at the Himalayan temple, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested him to lay the foundation stones of reconstruction works worth Rs 113.92 crore to be taken up in Phase II of the project. Thanking Modi for his continued guidance in carrying out reconstruction works at the temple, Dhami said Kedarnath is being developed into a new, safe religious and spiritual township equipped with better facilities.

With the use of local architecture, new technology and an effective solid waste management system, Kedarnath is being developed into an eco-friendly town equipped with modern facilities, Dhami said. Reconstruction works under the first phase are complete, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu apprised the prime minister.

