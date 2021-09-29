CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » India » PM Modi Reviews Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore at 'Pragati' Meeting
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Reviews Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore at 'Pragati' Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth around Rs 50,000 crore, pertaining to seven states as he chaired the 38th "Pragati" meeting (Twitter/@BJP4UP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth around Rs 50,000 crore, pertaining to seven states as he chaired the 38th "Pragati" meeting (Twitter/@BJP4UP)

At the 37 previous "Pragati" meetings, 297 projects with a total cost of Rs 14.39 lakh crore were reviewed, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed eight projects, worth around Rs 50,000 crore, pertaining to seven states as he chaired the 38th “Pragati" meeting on Wednesday. “Pragati" is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and a timely implementation of projects, involving the Centre and the state governments.

At the meeting, eight projects — four from the Ministry of Railways, two from the Ministry of Power and one each from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation — were reviewed, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. With a cumulative cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states — Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

At the 37 previous “Pragati" meetings, 297 projects with a total cost of Rs 14.39 lakh crore were reviewed, the PMO said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 29, 2021, 20:49 IST