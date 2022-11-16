London Dreams: For 18 to 30-Year-Olds, PM Modi & Rishi Sunak's Gift with 'Easy Education & Job in UK' | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom’s PM Rishi Sunak will meet for the second time on Wednesday, on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Indonesia. The two leaders will launch new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme. According to the programme, Britain will offer 3,000 places annually to 18–30 year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK, and work for up to two years. The scheme will be reciprocal.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed last year.

“I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India’s brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer – and vice-versa - making our economies and societies richer," Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The UK has more links with India than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region. Nearly a quarter of all international students in the UK are from India, and Indian investment into the UK supports 95,000 jobs across the UK, the statement further read.

The UK government said in the statement that the United Kingdom is currently negotiating a trade deal with India – if agreed it will be the first deal of its kind India has made with a European country. “The trade deal would build on the UK-India trading relationship, already worth £24 billion, and allow the UK to seize the opportunities presented by India’s growing economy," the statement read.

PM Modi had informal interaction with Sunak on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali and exchanged views on a range of issues. “Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," the PMO said in a tweet.

