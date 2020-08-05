PM Modi, RSS Chief Bhagwat Share Stage For The First Time Since 2014 in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday was special in many ways. This is the first time since the formation of the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2014, that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage.

Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi and the RSS chief did not get a chance to participate in any event or programme together.

After Modi took oath as Prime Minister in May 2014, he has maintained a distance from the RSS chief.

But it was on Wednesday that both came together at the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the first time in six years. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had also extended an invite to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a special guest at the 'Bhumi Pujan' programme in Ayodhya which was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Others who were present at the event were UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Salil Singhal, nephew of VHP leader, late Ashok Singhal, and his wife.

A total of 135 seers, belonging to 36 spiritual traditions, were invited by the Trust for the 'Bhumi Pujan' which was conducted by priests from Varanasi and Ayodhya.