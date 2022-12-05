PM Modi, S Jaishankar at G-20 All Party Meeting Today

Presidents of nearly 40 political parties have been invited for an all-party meeting on G-20 at 5 PM on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be present at Rashtrapati Bhawan to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the summit that India will host in September next year.

The invitation to the meeting has been sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of State or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive in Delhi on Monday, will be part of the all-party meeting. Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal chief minister.

Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency is also underway in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The four-day gathering from December 4-7 will set the stage for important conversations on some of the most pressing global issues. Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, welcomed G20 guests to Udaipur. He stressed that Rajasthan is known for warm hospitality and historical splendour and it is a “symbolic" beginning for G20 to demonstrate tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava.’

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

(With inputs from PTI)

