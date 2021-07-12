PM Modi Says Farm Sector Needs Post-harvest Revolution; Govt Impetus on Scientific Ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need for a “post-harvest revolution" in the farm sector, which has been witnessing an increase in production. Modi said the hardworking farmers have made record production of commodities despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the ever increasing agricultural production, there is a need of post-harvest revolution and value addition," Modi said in a message to commemorate the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s foundation day, which was read out at an event hosted by the state-run lender. “We are striving relentlessly to intensify our speed and scale to achieve this. We have been taking comprehensive steps to get a complete solution, from irrigation to sowing, harvesting and earnings that are technology enabled," he added.

Last year, the union government passed three new farm laws but its implementation has been postponed amid farmers’ protest. However, in January this year, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Modi had also promised to double farmers’ incomes by 2022. The Prime Minister said the government’s focus is to encourage youth and promote startups associated with the agricultural sector.

“We are giving the impetus to create a scientific ecosystem, speed up development according to the wishes and expectations of the villages and transform the agricultural sector of the economy through holistic approach," he added. The PM said a self-reliant rural economy is necessary for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India, and added that the government has taken concrete measures over the last seven years for the same.

The government is committed to empower close to 12 crore small farmers and help them become the driving force of the rural economy, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here