PM Modi Promises Indian Citizenship to Those Facing Persecution at Home, Assures Them of Better Lives
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PM Modi said that though there were apprehensions on Ayodhya verdict, but the people proved such apprehensions wrong.
File image of PM Modi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian citizenship for those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow.
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.
Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irfan Pathan Had a Fitting Response to Abdul Razzaq Calling Bumrah a 'Baby Bowler'
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Leads this Hilarious Remake in a Definite Direction
- Emma Stone, Boyfriend Dave McCarry are Engaged
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report