PM Modi Promises Indian Citizenship to Those Facing Persecution at Home, Assures Them of Better Lives

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PM Modi said that though there were apprehensions on Ayodhya verdict, but the people proved such apprehensions wrong.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
PM Modi Promises Indian Citizenship to Those Facing Persecution at Home, Assures Them of Better Lives
File image of PM Modi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian citizenship for those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

