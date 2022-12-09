PM Modi Chairs G20 Meet, Calls on States to Showcase Rich Potential & Vibrant Culture in Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation and is a opportunity for states to showcase their rich potential and vibrant culture.

The Prime Minister made the statement during a meeting via video conference with chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of states and UTs to discuss India’s G20 Presidency.

India was handed over the G20 Presidency at the end of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, hosted by Indonesia last month. India formally assumed the presidency of the influential bloc from December 1.

Seeking cooperation from states for the organisation of G20 events, Modi said the G20 presidency belongs to the entire nation and it was an unique opportunity to showcase the nation’s strengths. “The G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country," according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

In a tweet regarding the meeting held today, PM Modi said he “emphasised on how the states can showcase their rich potential and vibrant culture in these events."

Chaired a meeting of Governors, LGs and CMs to discuss India's G-20 Presidency and aspects relating to the G-20 events which will take place across India through the coming year. Emphasised on how the states can showcase their rich potential and vibrant culture in these events.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2022

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilising the opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investments and tourism destinations. He also reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach, it read.

A number of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states and UTs to suitably host G-20 meetings, the statement said. The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister, and a presentation was made by India’s G20 Sherpa.

The meeting came days after PM Modi held an all-party meeting and said India’s G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths to the entire world.

The G20 or Group of 20 is a premier forum of international economic cooperation, made up of 19 countries and EU and represents the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, the G20 countries account for over 80 per cent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75 per cent of international trade and 66 per cent of the world population.

The forum has met every year since 1999 with leaders meeting for an annual G20 Summit since 2008. The 2020 summit was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest India News here