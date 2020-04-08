PM Says Viral Poster Asking Citizens to Honour Him Fake; Urges Them to Support Poor Family Instead

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said a poster being circulated on WhatsApp and social media, asking people to honour him by giving him a standing ovation on April 12, "seems like a mischief" to "drag him into controversies".

"It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to honour Modi, stand for five minutes. At first glance, it seems like a mischief to drag Modi into controversies," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Modi suggested if people really want to love and honour him, they should "take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than this".

हो सकता है कि यह किसी की सदिच्छा हो, तो भी मेरा आग्रह है कि यदि सचमुच में आपके मन में इतना प्यार है और मोदी को सम्मानित ही करना है तो एक गरीब परिवार की जिम्मेदारी कम से कम तब तक उठाइए, जब तक कोरोना वायरस का संकट है। मेरे लिए इससे बड़ा सम्मान कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

Modi's tweets were in response to an unsigned message circulating online that asked people to give him a standing ovation for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday for the work he has been doing for the nation.

