Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Says Viral Poster Asking Citizens to Honour Him Fake; Urges Them to Support Poor Family Instead

Modi's tweets were in response to an unsigned message circulating online that asked people to give him a standing ovation for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday for the work he has been doing for the nation.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Says Viral Poster Asking Citizens to Honour Him Fake; Urges Them to Support Poor Family Instead
PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said a poster being circulated on WhatsApp and social media, asking people to honour him by giving him a standing ovation on April 12, "seems like a mischief" to "drag him into controversies".

"It has been brought to my attention that some people are running a campaign that to honour Modi, stand for five minutes. At first glance, it seems like a mischief to drag Modi into controversies," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Modi suggested if people really want to love and honour him, they should "take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis exists. There can be no greater honour for me than this".

Modi's tweets were in response to an unsigned message circulating online that asked people to give him a standing ovation for five minutes at 5 pm on Sunday for the work he has been doing for the nation.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,054,925

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,447,471

    +16,552

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,145

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,401

    +1,367
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres