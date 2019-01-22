English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Says Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore Would Have Vanished Under the ‘Congress’ System. He Explains
Speaking to non-resident Indians while inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi, the PM said that Rs 4.50 lakh crore would have vanished if the Congress was still in power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the key note address during Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru on January 8, 2017 (Image : AP)
Loading...
Facing the opposition charge of corruption in the Rafale deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used a famous remark made by former PM Rajiv Gandhi to present his government’s report card on corruption.
Without naming Rajiv Gandhi, Modi referred to his comment that only 15 paise of a rupee reaches the masses and said the Congress government had done nothing to stop the leakage, while the NDA government has “changed how the country was ruled in the last four-and-half-years”.
Speaking to non-resident Indians while inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi, the PM said that Rs 4.50 lakh crore would have vanished if the Congress was still in power.
Explaining how he arrived at the mammoth figure, the PM said, "You must have heard of an ex-prime minister talking of corruption. He said only 15 per cent of a rupee from Delhi reaches villages and that 85 paise disappears. For so many years, the party that ruled the country accepted this."
He added that this government has distributed Rs 5.80 lakh crore to people by transferring the amount directly to their bank accounts through various schemes. “Imagine, if the country was being run on the older system? Then Rs. 4,50,000 crore would have vanished," he said.
Modi said the statement by the former PM was an “admission of the fallacy of the system created by then ruling party” but his government had stepped in to rectify the situation. The "85 per cent loot" taking place during the Congress regime had been plugged "100 per cent" through technology, he stated.
He also said the NDA government had identified 7 crore people who were not born but were taking benefits from the government. “They were all living only on paper...This is a glimpse of the change that we have brought in the last four and a half years,” he told the audience.
He further said that NRIs were the country's brand ambassadors and said they were the symbols of the country’s capabilities. “People of Indian origin are in leadership roles in countries such as Mauritius, Portugal and Ireland," he said.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised from January 21 to 23 for the first time instead of January 9-11. The changes were made to allow NRI participants to visit the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and attend the Republic Day parade in the national capital.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Without naming Rajiv Gandhi, Modi referred to his comment that only 15 paise of a rupee reaches the masses and said the Congress government had done nothing to stop the leakage, while the NDA government has “changed how the country was ruled in the last four-and-half-years”.
Speaking to non-resident Indians while inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi, the PM said that Rs 4.50 lakh crore would have vanished if the Congress was still in power.
Explaining how he arrived at the mammoth figure, the PM said, "You must have heard of an ex-prime minister talking of corruption. He said only 15 per cent of a rupee from Delhi reaches villages and that 85 paise disappears. For so many years, the party that ruled the country accepted this."
He added that this government has distributed Rs 5.80 lakh crore to people by transferring the amount directly to their bank accounts through various schemes. “Imagine, if the country was being run on the older system? Then Rs. 4,50,000 crore would have vanished," he said.
Modi said the statement by the former PM was an “admission of the fallacy of the system created by then ruling party” but his government had stepped in to rectify the situation. The "85 per cent loot" taking place during the Congress regime had been plugged "100 per cent" through technology, he stated.
He also said the NDA government had identified 7 crore people who were not born but were taking benefits from the government. “They were all living only on paper...This is a glimpse of the change that we have brought in the last four and a half years,” he told the audience.
He further said that NRIs were the country's brand ambassadors and said they were the symbols of the country’s capabilities. “People of Indian origin are in leadership roles in countries such as Mauritius, Portugal and Ireland," he said.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised from January 21 to 23 for the first time instead of January 9-11. The changes were made to allow NRI participants to visit the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and attend the Republic Day parade in the national capital.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Flies into 'Fairytale' First Slam Semi-final
- Raincoat or Sweater? Delhi Rain Leave People Confused as Heavy Downpour Continues in NCR
- Who Has Seen That Film: Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika Being Compared to Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results