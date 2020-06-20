INDIA

PM Modi Says Scheme for Migrants Influenced by Work of Labourers during Lockdown in UP's Unnao District

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Most of these workers had returned from Hyderabad and had renovated the school since they were experts in painting and plaster of Paris (POP) work.

  • News18.com Lucknow
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during the launch of the Rs 50,000-crore 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', said he drew inspiration from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh where migrant workers who returned from other states were quarantined in a government school during the lockdown. Most of these workers had returned from Hyderabad and had renovated the school since they were experts in painting and plaster of Paris (POP) work.

Modi said the workers decided to use their time during lockdown to renovate the school. “When I got this news through the media, I was influenced with the skills and patriotism of the workers. I felt these people have the passion to do something for the country and society. This inspired me to start the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan,” he said.

The scheme will run in 116 districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These are the states where a large number of workers returned home due to lockdown. This will help in providing employment to skilled people as per their skills at a local level.

