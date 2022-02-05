PM Modi Says This Year's Union Budget Reflects India's Commitment on 'Green Future'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that climate action was given more importance in the union budget 2022 and it reflects the country’s commitment towards a green future. Modi, who was speaking at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics in Hyderabad, said ICRISAT has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable.

“Today, I am hopeful that they (ICRISAT) will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India’s ‘Krishi’ sector," he said.

Taking forward years of efforts, climate action was given more importance in this year’s budget. This year’s budget encourages India’s commitment towards a green future in every sector, he said, adding, “To save our farmers from climate challenge, our focus is on the fusion of both backs to basics and march to future. Our focus is on more than 80 per cent of small farmers of the country who need us the most. The Union Budget 2022-23 is focused on natural farming and digital agriculture."

He said that India has set a target of Net-Zero by 2070. “We have also highlighted the need for life-lifestyle for the environment and also called for a Pro Planet People movement, a movement that is crucial to combat climate change and connects every individual with climate," he said.

PM Modi released a commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of ICRISAT’s 50th Foundation day. He also launched the Climate Change Research Facility on plant protection.

(with inputs from PTI)

