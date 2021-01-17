PM Modi Says Vaccine Drive 'Important Landmark' As Congratulatory Messages Pour In From Lanka, Bhutan

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering congratulated their Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the landmark beginning of the world's largest coronavirus inoculation drive. In response, PM Modi thanked the scientists and frontline workers and said they played a crucial role in fighting the pandemic.

“ Thank you @PresRajapaksa. The tireless efforts of our scientists and frontline workers have played a crucial role in the fight against this pandemic. Fast development of vaccine and its launch is an important landmark in our joint endeavour for a healthy and disease-free world,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rajapaksa’s congratulatory tweet came in response to the Indian High Commission’s post on Twitter acknowledging the vaccination drive.

Congratulations PM @narendramodi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive #COVID19Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic. @IndiainSL https://t.co/fcx8bO7RfV — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) January 16, 2021

India on Saturday launched the world's largest vaccination drive with frontline workers who are playing a crucial role in fighting the deadly pandemic were inoculated first. The vaccination comes as a silver lining after Covid-19 took more than a million lives and livelihoods.

Bhutan Prime Minister also tweeted congratulating his Indian counterpart and said, “I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic,"

In his reply, PM Modi thanked Tshering for good wishes. "Thank you @PMBhutan! A vaccine, which was earlier believed to be impossible in such a short time period has become a reality thanks to efforts of our scientists, doctors and innovators," he tweeted.

While launching the drive PM Modi reminded people that two doses of the vaccine are very important and asked them to continue with masks and social distancing even after receiving the jabs.