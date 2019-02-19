English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Seeks 'Right Punishment' For Those Mocking Vande Bharat Breakdown on Inaugural Run
The statement comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP as Vande Bharat suffered a snag on its maiden journey on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express at New Delhi Railway Station. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at people who are mocking India’s fastest train Vande Bharat Express that broke down on its inaugural run on Saturday, and termed the comments against the train an “insult” to efforts of engineers and technicians.
"Some persons targeting and mocking at semi-high speed train. This is unfortunate. This is an insult to engineers and technicians involved in the project. People should remain alert against such persons who are insulting engineers and technicians and mocking the country," the PM said while addressing a public meeting in Varanasi.
He asked the people not to get "demoralised by those surrounded by negativity".
"I salute engineering professionals, who will in future make a bullet train in India and run it also...I am getting letter of people who are hurt", the PM said asking them, "Whether it is right to insult engineers and technicians? Is mocking them right. Can they be pardoned? Should they not be given right punishment at the right time."
He said the "country is proud of them (engineers) and their hard work."
The statement comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP as Vande Bharat suffered a snag on its maiden journey on Saturday.
"Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done," Gandhi had said.
Joining him, Akhilesh Yadav said, “After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered."
