PM Modi Seeks Suggestions for Renaming Kuno Cheetahs, Winner May be First Visitor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited suggestions for changing the names of eight Namibian cheetahs that he released in the Kuno National Park earlier this month.

The cheetahs have been named as Asha, Siyaya, Obaan, Cibli, Siasa, Savannah, Sasha and Freddy. Asha was named by PM Modi himself.

While addressing the 93rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister said that a competition would be organised on MyGov platform and urged people to share certain things.

“What should be the name of the campaign on cheetahs? Can we even think of naming all these cheetahs… by what name should each of them be called,” he said.

“I request people to share their views on naming of the campaign and Cheetahs. It will be great if the naming of Cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest and maybe you could be the first one to witness the Cheetahs,” he added.

The PM also added that a task force has been formed to monitor the cheetahs and observe how much they have been able to adapt to the environment.

“On this basis a decision will be taken after a few months and then you will be able to see the cheetahs. People from all corners of the country have expressed happiness over the return of cheetahs to India,” he added.

