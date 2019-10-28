Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Sends Prayers as 12 Hours Left to Reach 3-year-old Sujith Wilson Stuck in TN Borewell

Rescue operations to lift the child out of the 100-feet-deep borewell entered the fourth day, as rocky terrain and incessant rains made the task challenging.

October 28, 2019
PM Modi Sends Prayers as 12 Hours Left to Reach 3-year-old Sujith Wilson Stuck in TN Borewell
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to extend his prayers for Sujith Wilson, the three-year-old who is trapped in a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukattupatti, as officials said it may take 12 more hours to dig a parallel hole to rescue the child.

Rescue operations to lift the child out of the 100-feet-deep borewell entered the fourth day, as rocky terrain and incessant rains made the task challenging.

Modi, in his tweet, said that he spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami about the rescue efforts, and added that the teams were making every effort to ensure that Wilson is brought back to safety.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that efforts to rescue the child would not be given up at any cost.

The three-year-old had fallen into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday evening.

