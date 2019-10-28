PM Modi Sends Prayers as 12 Hours Left to Reach 3-year-old Sujith Wilson Stuck in TN Borewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to extend his prayers for Sujith Wilson, the three-year-old who is trapped in a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Nadukattupatti, as officials said it may take 12 more hours to dig a parallel hole to rescue the child.

Rescue operations to lift the child out of the 100-feet-deep borewell entered the fourth day, as rocky terrain and incessant rains made the task challenging.

Modi, in his tweet, said that he spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami about the rescue efforts, and added that the teams were making every effort to ensure that Wilson is brought back to safety.

My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe. @CMOTamilNadu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that efforts to rescue the child would not be given up at any cost.

The three-year-old had fallen into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday evening.

