PM Modi Set to Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway Tomorrow; IAF Airshow to Have Sukhoi, Rafale Jets

All preparations are in place for the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday, an official statement said. After the launch, the prime minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2-km airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district.

The airstrip will enable landing and take-off of IAF fighter planes in case of emergency. The PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place.

Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 PM, the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress. https://t.co/7Vkh5P7hDe pic.twitter.com/W2nw38S9PQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

The Purvanchal Expressway is over 340 km long. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said. The area around the programme venue in Sultanpur has been decorated in saffron colour while the airstrip and the divider has also been festooned. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the event.

According to the district administration, the fighter aircraft will perform touch-and-go operation on the expressway. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the air show, it said. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration on Tuesday.

In July 2018, Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.

