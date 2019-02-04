English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
PM Modi Set to Visit Assam, Arunachal and Tripura on February 9: Himanta Biswa Sarma
The PM will lay the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Parum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, before heading to Guwahati in the afternoon, Sarma told reporters here.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a whirlwind tour of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on February 9 to inaugurate several projects and address a public rally, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.
The PM will lay the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Parum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, before heading to Guwahati in the afternoon, Sarma told reporters here.
At Guwahati, he is scheduled to lay foundation of a six-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra and kick off construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari near here, he said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's bio-diesel refinery and the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline, the minister said.
The pipeline, connecting northeast with the national gas grid, will meet fuel requirement of industries, supply CNG to automobiles and cooking gas to households, he explained. Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to fly to Tripura from here to address a public rally, Sarma added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The PM will lay the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Parum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, before heading to Guwahati in the afternoon, Sarma told reporters here.
At Guwahati, he is scheduled to lay foundation of a six-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra and kick off construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari near here, he said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Numaligarh Refinery Ltd's bio-diesel refinery and the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline, the minister said.
The pipeline, connecting northeast with the national gas grid, will meet fuel requirement of industries, supply CNG to automobiles and cooking gas to households, he explained. Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to fly to Tripura from here to address a public rally, Sarma added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- London Based Indian-Origin Businessman Reuben Singh Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 50 Crore
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results