PM Modi Shares Health Ministry's Guidelines on Home Quarantine as Govt Looks to Limit Coronavirus Spread
According to the guidelines, those quarantined at home should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached or separate toilet.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine.
"Some important information here. Do read," he said while sharing the guidelines.
The health ministry said home quarantine is meant "to protect you and your loved ones”.
If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it's advisable to maintain a distance of at least a metre between the two.
Quarantined individuals must stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and persons with comorbidities within the household as their immunity may be low.
