1-min read

PM Modi Shares Yoga Videos for Well-being of Body and Mind Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

“Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week," Modi said.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 31, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas on International Yoga Day.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas on International Yoga Day.

New Delhi: The 21-day lockdown due to novel Coronavirus spread might be quite stressful for a number of people. To reduce the pain, stress and anxiety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found a new way of interacting with citizens in these difficult times.

On Tuesday, Modi tweeted about Yoga Nidra and its importance. “Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi,” he wrote.

He also shared the same tweet in Hindi.

Along with his tweet, PM Modi also shared a video on Yoga Nidra, guided by Swami Niranjananda Saraswati.

Advocating yoga practices to keep the body and mind healthy, the Prime Minister also shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Monday.

Modi shared these clips in a series of videos performing different asanas.

There is no doubt about the fact that Modi is a regular yoga practitioner and advises others to learn it as well.

Meanwhile, Indian has reported 1,251 COVID-19 cases so far, with 32 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

