PM Modi Shares Yoga Videos for Well-being of Body and Mind Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

New Delhi: The 21-day lockdown due to novel Coronavirus spread might be quite stressful for a number of people. To reduce the pain, stress and anxiety, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found a new way of interacting with citizens in these difficult times.

On Tuesday, Modi tweeted about Yoga Nidra and its importance. “Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi,” he wrote.

Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week. It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

He also shared the same tweet in Hindi.

जब भी समय मिलता है, मैं हफ्ते में 1-2 बार योग निद्रा का अभ्यास करता हूं।ये शरीर को स्वस्थ और मन को प्रसन्न रखता है, साथ ही तनाव और चिंता को कम करता है। इंटरनेट पर आपको योग निद्रा के कई वीडियो मिलेंगे। अंग्रेजी और हिन्दी में 1-1 वीडियो साझा कर रहा हूं। https://t.co/K8RvVMW76K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Along with his tweet, PM Modi also shared a video on Yoga Nidra, guided by Swami Niranjananda Saraswati.

Advocating yoga practices to keep the body and mind healthy, the Prime Minister also shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Monday.

Modi shared these clips in a series of videos performing different asanas.

There is no doubt about the fact that Modi is a regular yoga practitioner and advises others to learn it as well.

Meanwhile, Indian has reported 1,251 COVID-19 cases so far, with 32 deaths.

