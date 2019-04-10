English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Slams Congress' Promise to Repeal Sedition Law, Says Oppn Fulfilling Pak's Demands
Are people who want to break the country into tukde- tukde (pieces) not anti-nationals?... Congress is now saying that they will repeal the sedition law. Can we expect this from a 125 year-old party?, PM Modi said
PM Modi addressing a rally in Gujarat's Junagadh.
Loading...
Songadh (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday slammed the Congress over its manifesto promise to repeal sedition law and reduce forces from Kashmir. The opposition party is trying to fulfil the demands of Pakistan, Modi said, adding the only "business of Pakistan is to export terror.
Are people who want to break the country into tukde- tukde (pieces) not anti-nationals?... Congress is now saying that they will repeal the sedition law. Can we expect this from a 125 year-old party?, Modi said at a rally here.
The BJP began using the phrase "tukde tukde gang" to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.
The Congress manifesto is totally opposite to the thinking of Sardar Patel. If he was alive, he would have rejected this manifesto. They are abusing our armed forces. They want to reduce the strength of our forces in Kashmir, he said.
"This manifesto is an attempt to fulfil the demands of Pakistan," Modi said.
Are people who want to break the country into tukde- tukde (pieces) not anti-nationals?... Congress is now saying that they will repeal the sedition law. Can we expect this from a 125 year-old party?, Modi said at a rally here.
The BJP began using the phrase "tukde tukde gang" to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.
The Congress manifesto is totally opposite to the thinking of Sardar Patel. If he was alive, he would have rejected this manifesto. They are abusing our armed forces. They want to reduce the strength of our forces in Kashmir, he said.
"This manifesto is an attempt to fulfil the demands of Pakistan," Modi said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EC Stops Release of Modi Biopic Till End of Election, Says Could Disturb Level Playing Field
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- OnePlus 7 Cases Surface Again: Confirms Pop-up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera at The Back And More
- MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founder Brandon Wade
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results