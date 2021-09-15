CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Speaks to Australian Counterpart Scott Morrison Ahead of Quad Meeting

We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Modi said after the conversation. (Image: PTI)

Developments in Afghanistan, pandemic and ways to expand cooperation for a free Indo-Pacific are set to be central focus of the Quad summit next week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent ‘two-plus-two’ dialogue. They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.

“Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting," the prime minister tweeted. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh had held the ‘two-plus-two’ talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton on Saturday.

Developments in Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to expand cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific are set to be the central focus of the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington next week that will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the four-nation grouping.

first published:September 15, 2021, 18:19 IST