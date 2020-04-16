Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Modi Speaks to Bhutanese Counterpart, Discusses Situation Arising Out of Covid-19 Pandemic

Modi and Prime Minister Tshering discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects, an official statement later said.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Speaks to Bhutanese Counterpart, Discusses Situation Arising Out of Covid-19 Pandemic
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"His Majesty The King (Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck) and Lyonchhen (the prime minister) are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably," Modi tweeted.

He said India will stand by its close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

Modi and Prime Minister Tshering discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects, an official statement later said.

Tshering thanked Modi for taking the lead to promote anti-COVID coordination at the regional level, even while fighting the pandemic within a large and complex country like India.

They expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Referring to the timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, Prime Minister Modi assured the Bhutanese leader that India would ensure all possible support to Thimpu for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,420,706

    +41,889*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,088,425

    +76,700*

  • Cured/Discharged

    528,300

    +26,542*  

  • Total DEATHS

    139,419

    +8,269*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres