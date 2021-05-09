india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»PM Modi Speaks to CMs of Four States on Covid Situation
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Speaks to CMs of Four States on Covid Situation

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand also briefed him on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the Covid-19 situation in their states, official sources said.

Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to assess the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions. Chief ministers have also briefed him on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 09, 2021, 14:10 IST