PM Modi Speaks to Deceased Student's Father to Offer Condolences

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.(PTI/File)

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine. Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka’s Haveri district. Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar’s family.

first published:March 01, 2022, 19:17 IST