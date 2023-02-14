Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership via video conference. As part of the deal, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announced to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus.

“We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus," said Chandrasekaran, who was also present at the virtual meet.

Hailing the deal, PM Modi said the tie-up is an important milestone for the India-France strategic partnership.

“This important deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector," the Prime Minister said.

