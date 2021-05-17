india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»PM Modi Speaks to Goa CM Pramod Sawant as Cyclone Tauktae Ravages Coastal State
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Speaks to Goa CM Pramod Sawant as Cyclone Tauktae Ravages Coastal State

Kozhikode: Dark clouds cover the sky during cyclone Tauktae at Vellayil Harbor in Kozhikode, Monday, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo) (

Kozhikode: Dark clouds cover the sky during cyclone Tauktae at Vellayil Harbor in Kozhikode, Monday, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo) (

Two persons had died on Sunday in separate incidents caused due to gusty winds triggered by cyclone Tauktae, which also damaged around 100 houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over phone on Monday to enquire about damage caused in the state by cyclone Tauktae, an official said.

Two persons had died on Sunday in separate incidents caused due to gusty winds triggered by cyclone Tauktae, which also damaged around 100 houses and blocked some highways due to the falling of trees, the CM had earlier said.

The major impact of the cyclonic winds was felt in Bardez taluka in North Goa and Mormugao in South Goa, he had said.

In a tweet on Monday, Sawant said, “Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji personally called to enquire about the impact of cyclone Tauktae on the state of Goa. He has assured all possible assistance from the Central Government."

RELATED NEWS

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Sawant of full cooperation to restore normalcy in the state, officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 17, 2021, 17:36 IST