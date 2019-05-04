Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Speaks to Guv as Cyclone Fani Hits West Bengal, Will Also Visit Odisha on May 6 to Take Stock of Situation

Fani barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph and killing at least eight people.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
PM Modi Speaks to Guv as Cyclone Fani Hits West Bengal, Will Also Visit Odisha on May 6 to Take Stock of Situation
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: As West Bengal braces for Cyclone Fani's landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the governor of the state, Keshari Nath Tripathi, on Saturday about the ground situation. He will also be visiting Odisha on May 6 to take stock of the situation.

During his conversation with Tripathi, the prime minister reiterated the Centre's readiness to provide all help needed to cope with the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

"Also conveyed my solidarity with the people of Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Fani," Modi said in a tweet.




Fani barrelled through Odisha on Friday, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, killing at least eight people, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages, officials said.

Several districts of West Bengal, including East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Pargana, besides Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Kolkata and the Sundarbans are likely to be hit by the storm that would then move towards Bangladesh and taper off.
