PM Modi Speaks to His Spanish Counterpart Pedro Sanchez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez reviewed their countries’ ties in a telephonic talk and agreed to collaborate in the fields of digital infrastructure, climate action, clean energy transition and sustainable development.

The PMO said Modi briefed Sanchez on India’s priorities for its G20 presidency and focus on its promotion of oneness based on the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future).

Sanchez in turn extended full support to India’s initiatives under its presidency of the elite global bloc.

“The leaders discussed a number of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. They reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives and expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in defence, economic and commercial sectors," Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi tweeted, “Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India’s G20 Presidency." The Spanish leader said they had a fruitful conversation.

“I have reiterated Spain’s support for the Indian G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade," Sanchez said in a tweet.

