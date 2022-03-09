State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » India » PM Modi Speaks to Hungarian Leader Orban on Ukraine Situation
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Speaks to Hungarian Leader Orban on Ukraine Situation

The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict (Image: PTI/File)

PM Modi also conveyed his warm thanks to Orban and hid government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6,000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on the Ukraine crisis, with the two leaders agreeing on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue, the PMO said. Modi also conveyed his warm thanks to Orban and hid government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6,000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border.

Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, and said that they could choose to continue their studies in Hungary if they wished, the PMO said, adding that Modi expressed his appreciation for this generous offer. The leaders agreed to remain in touch on the evolving situation and to continue their efforts to encourage an end to the conflict, it said.

first published:March 09, 2022, 21:33 IST