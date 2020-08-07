'Pained by Plane Crash in Kozhikode': PM Modi Speaks to Kerala CM, Political Leaders Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on phone after an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport on Friday. "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," he said.

He was informed by the chief minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram district collectors and IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport to participate in the rescue operation.

The chief minister has instructed police and fire force to take urgent action and also asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.

A pilot and two passengers were killed in the crash and at least 35 people have been reported injured and shifted to various hospitals.

Reacting immediately to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief and shock over the incident as he said, "Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," said External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

BJP chief JP Nadda also expressed grief over the incident as he wrote on Twitter, "Saddened to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Hon Home Minister @Amitshah Ji has given direction to the concerned agencies for rescue program. I pray for the safety of passengers."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives in the untoward incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. "Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." he wrote.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it was a "tragic day" for Kerala and hoped that rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers. "Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted soon after the news of the accident broke.