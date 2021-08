New Delhi: With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help. Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there.

"He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support," they said. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

