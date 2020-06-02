PM Modi Speaks to Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs on Cyclone Nisarga Situation, Assures Centre's Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclonic situation in the two states and assured them all possible help from the Centre.

Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

Modi also spoke with the administrator of Daman, Diu Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel, the Prime Minister's Office office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation," the PMO tweeted.

Modi assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre, the PMO said.