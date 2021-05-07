india

PM Modi Speaks to Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura CMs on COVID Situation

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

The prime minister’s interaction with chief ministers is part of his exercise to deal with the pandemic situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura on the COVID-19 situation in their states, government sources said. PM Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry in this regard.

The prime minister’s interaction with chief ministers is part of his exercise to deal with the pandemic situation. With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India’s infection tally climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active case count crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

first published:May 07, 2021, 18:01 IST