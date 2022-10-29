CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » PM Modi Speaks to Qatar's Amir, Agrees To Jointly Celebrates 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations in 2023
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Speaks to Qatar's Amir, Agrees To Jointly Celebrates 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations in 2023

PTI

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 18:41 IST

Delhi, India

This Chintan Shivir of HMs in Surajkund is an excellent example of cooperative federalism: PM Modi (ANI Photo)

This Chintan Shivir of HMs in Surajkund is an excellent example of cooperative federalism: PM Modi (ANI Photo)

Modi also conveyed him his best wishes for a successful football World Cup in Qatar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the two leaders agreed to jointly celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.


Modi also conveyed him his best wishes for a successful football World Cup in Qatar.

He tweeted, “Was happy to speak with HH Amir @TamimBinHamad of Qatar. Thanked him for his gracious Diwali greetings, and conveyed best wishes for a successful @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar. We agreed to jointly celebrate 50 yrs of India-Qatar diplomatic relations in 2023.”

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:October 29, 2022, 18:41 IST
last updated:October 29, 2022, 18:41 IST