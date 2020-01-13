Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Phone, Discuss Regional Global Issues

The telephonic conversation came on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassim Suleimani in a US strike.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Phone, Discuss Regional Global Issues
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: PIB/PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed regional and global issues and underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of the two countries in ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister recalled that Russia had celebrated Christmas and conveyed the season's greetings to President Putin and the people of Russia. Putin reciprocated the greetings and wished Prime Minister Modi and the people of India prosperity, progress, peace and happiness.

"The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues and underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability," the statement said.

The telephonic conversation came on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassim Suleimani in a US strike. The two leaders also expressed happiness at the significant landmarks the two countries had covered on the Special Privileged Strategic Partnership in the recent past, particularly in 2019.

"They agreed to continue consulting closely and working assiduously to further strengthen the India-Russia ties in all spheres the year 2020," it said.

Modi stressed that 2020 would be of special significance for Russia and recalled the invitation of President Putin to participate in the 75th Victory Day Celebration in Moscow in May this year.

The prime minister said he also looks forward to participating in the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS countries in Russia this year, and welcoming Putin in India for the 21st bilateral Annual Summit.

