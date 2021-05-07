PM Modi Speaks to Scott Morrison, Thanks Australia for Support in Fight Against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over phone and thanked him for extending support to India to fight against the worrisome second wave of Covid-19. Both leaders discussed on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines to the people.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Spoke with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP to thank him for Australia’s solidarity and support for India’s fight against the pandemic. We agreed on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and discussed possible initiatives in this regard."

After the telephonic conversation, Morrison tweeted and informed that Australia is supporting India with providing ventilators and oxygen concentrators. “Just spoke with our friend, PM @narendramodi who thanked Australia for standing by India during the #COVID19 crisis. We’re supporting them with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. We won’t forget India’s generosity in exporting vaccines. We’ll work closely on global challenges," he tweeted.

It was reported last week that Australia will send oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) to India as part of an immediate support package to the country which is battling with the latest surge of the COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Greg Hunt had said.

Meanwhile, with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

