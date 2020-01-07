PM Modi Speaks to Trump, Says India-US Ties Have Grown From Strength To Strength
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said that Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president.
US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP File Photo/Evan Vucci)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed desire to work with him to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a statement from the PMO said on Tuesday
"The Prime Minister wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year," it said. "The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength."
