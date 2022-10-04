PM Modi Speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky, Says Nuclear Endangerment Could Have 'Catastrophic Consequences'

There can be no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephonic conversation on Tuesday. The Prime Minister discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to an official statement.

“He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” it further said.

Prime Minister underlined the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations including those in Ukraine and said endangerment to such facilities could have “far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.”

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for shelling near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant in conditions the International Atomic Energy Agency says put safety at risk. The IAEA has called for the establishment of a protection zone around the site to reduce the risk of a potentially catastrophic accident.

