INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Speaks to Vestas CEO, Highlights India's Efforts to Harness Renewable Energy

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas, about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector and highlighted India's efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India's efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations."

Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.

Next Story
Loading