PM Modi Speaks With Putin Over Phone; Reiterates India's Position on Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy on the Ukraine situation. During their telephonic conversation, both leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during Putin’s visit to India in December 2021.

“In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers, and pharma products could be encouraged further,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets. “In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement further reads.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues.

