PM Modi Speech Highlights: Govt Will Make Covid Vaccine Accessible to Everyone As Soon As It Is Produced, Says PM

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to practice caution and restraint as the festive season kicks in. He appealed to them to wear masks as coronavirus still lingers, even though the lockdown might have ended.

Here are some quotes from his address:

- "In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but Covid-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate."

- "Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US & Brazil this figure is around 25,000. The fatality rate in India is 83 out of every 10 Lakh population in India, whereas it is more than 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain."

- "India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for coronavirus patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2000 Corona testing labs. Number of tests will cross 10 crore soon. In our fight against Covid-19, rise in the number of tests has been our strength."

"Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was a sudden spike."

- "All countries are working on a war-footing for making Covid-19 vaccine. The government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available."