PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus Highlights: Power of 'We, the People of India' Seen During Lockdown

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said the government was extending the lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The outbreak so far has claimed 339 lives in India and infected over 10,000 people.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

1. The whole nation is together despite facing so many problems. This is the power of ‘We, the people of India’ as mentioned in the Constitution. This is our dedication to Dr BR Ambedkar on his anniversary.

2. India is full of festivals and you all are following discipline while celebrating these. I pray for the good health of your family this new year.

3. We started screening travellers entering India from impacted nations even when we did not have a single case of coronavirus. We announced a 21-day lockdown when we had 550 cases; we did not wait. Compared to other nations, we acted swiftly.

4. The way we are following social distancing is the only way out. Economically, the lockdown has impacted us but it is no cost for lives of Indians.

5. We were in constant touch with states to look for solutions. Some states have already extended lockdown and hence it is decided that India will extend lockdown till May 3.

6. We will not let this pandemic spread. We cannot allow cases to increase. Hotspots have been identified and containment zones are also under scanner. We cannot let more hotspots originate.

7. There will be more strictness in the next one week. Every state and district will be closely monitired. The government will come out with elaborate plan tomorrow. A decision on easing restrictions will be taken post April 20.

8. I need your support to make this lockdown a success. Please take care of elders of your family. Use a face cover made at home at all times. Ensure you don't cross the 'Lakshman Rekha' of lockdown and social distancing. Support the Covid-19 warriors and download Aarogya Setu app.

