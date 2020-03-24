PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus Highlights: Stay Home for 21 Days or India Will Go Back 21 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his second address to the nation on Tuesday, said the country will be in a state of complete lockdown for 21 days, beginning tonight, to stave off the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak so far has claimed 10 lives in India and infected 519.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

1. Social distancing applies to everyone, including your prime minister. Social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus — to stay away from each other, to remain locked up in your houses — there is no other solution to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, we will have to break the cycle of transmission by not stepping out.

2. If this irresponsibility continues, the country might have to pay a huge price for this. We cannot estimate what will be the cost we will have to pay. Every citizen should take the advisories of state governments very seriously.

3. The 100% lockdown is to save every Indian — your nation, your families. It is my primary duty, as well as that of state government and all the officials concerned, to save the nation. Yes, there is an economic cost to it. But at this moment our first priority is to save every Indian from this global pandemic. Wherever you are right now, stay there.

4. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years.

5. You have to remember that a coronavirus-infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. Infected people often seem fine at first, but then they can infect hundreds within days. So, maintain precautions and stay at home.

6. I have urged the state governments that right now their only priority should be the health services.

7. While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics and pathologists who are working day and night to save lives, hospital administration, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times.

8. Pray for people who are working to sanitise your society and neigbourhoods, roads and public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus. You must also think about mediapersons who are working 24 hours, by staying on roads and going to hospitals, to give you the correct information.

9. Today India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again. I am confident India will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube