6 Central Govt Schemes That PM Modi Lauded in UNGA Speech | All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York mentioned several national schemes including piped water supply, zero balance accounts, health insurance, UPI, Covid-19 vaccine delivery and mapping of villages using drones.

Here’s are a list of central government schemes PM Modi mentioned in his speech:

Jal Jeevan Mission

Launched in 201, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024. Over 4.5 crore new households received piped water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last two years, Modi said in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

According to the Jal Jeevan Mission dashboard, 4,72,49,086 households have been provided piped water connections since the launch of the mission.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address in 2014 and was launched on August 28, in the same year. PMJDY is national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner. The scheme completed seven years of implementation of the scheme, with 43.04 crore Jan-Dhan account holders.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, also known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, completed three years. The scheme provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor households. “The importance of healthcare has been even more clearly understood in the year gone by. It is our commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is key to realising this vision," PM Modi said on Thursday. The Prime minister will be launching the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission next week. Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to people which will contain all their health records

Unified Payment Interface (UPI)

UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) facilitating inter-bank transactions. Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) UPI was officially launched in 2016 for public use. According to reports, the platform has 100 million monthly active users in India with plans to achieve 500 million by 2025.

CoWin

CoWin is a web portal was launched by the central government for COVID-19 vaccination registration in January 16. The portal is operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The CoWin platform was launched to aid the vaccine supply in the country’s inoculation drive and aimed to control crowds. Registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years, the government said.

SVAMITVA scheme

The Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme aims at providing a record of rights to village household owners. These can be used by the owners to avail bank loans and other financial benefits. The scheme would also help in the settlement of disputes at the village level, creation of accurate land records. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister in April 2020 and aims to demarcate inhabited (abadi) land in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology.

