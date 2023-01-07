CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#AirIndia
Home » News » India » PM Modi Stresses on Working to Improve People's Lives, Strengthening India's Development Trajectory
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Stresses on Working to Improve People's Lives, Strengthening India's Development Trajectory

PTI

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 22:28 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi will interact with students, parents, and teachers during the annual ’Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27 (File Photo)

PM Modi will interact with students, parents, and teachers during the annual ’Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27 (File Photo)

The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination.

The second national conference of chief secretaries concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on working to improve the lives of people and strengthening India’s development trajectory.

“Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the chief secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India’s development trajectory," he tweeted.

The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.

RELATED NEWS

Modi chaired the conference in the last two days.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Narendra Modi
first published:January 07, 2023, 22:28 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 22:28 IST
Read More