PM Modi Takes 2nd Dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS, Says Get Your Shot Soon if Eligible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 8, received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. He had received his first jab of vaccine on March 1.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in,” Modi tweeted, sharing a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

Modi received a jab of Covaxin, India’s homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. The two nurses who administered the dose to him were P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.

Sharing her joy on vaccinating the prime minister, Niveda said, “I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of COVAXIN to PM Narendra Modi. Today I got another opportunity to meet him and vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated again. He spoke to us, we even clicked pictures with him.”

Nisha Sharma, too, sounded elated on vaccinating the prime minister. “I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him,” she said.

A total of 9 crore vaccination jabs have so far been administered in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning. More than 13 lakh doses were given on Wednesday, April 7.

A total of 13,14,623 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the 82nd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, of which 12,04,551 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,10,072 received the second dose, according to a provisional report.

Last week, the government had begun vaccinating its 45 years and older population, irrespective of comorbidities, from April 1.

