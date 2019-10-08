PM Modi Takes Delhi Metro's Airport Line to Reach Dwarka for Dussehra Celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Delhi Metro’s Aiport Express line to reach Dwarka 21 where he is attending the Dussehra celebrations.

Speaking at the Ramlila ground in Dwarka, Modi urged the citizens to take pledge to take eco-friendly initiatives. "On this Vijayadashami, at a time when we mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I have a request for my fellow citizens. Let us take up a mission this year and work to achieve it. This mission can be, not wasting food, conserving energy, saving water," he said.

PM Modi attended the event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a #Dussehra function at Ram Leela grounds in Dwarka sector-10 pic.twitter.com/ximdWH6OiF — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

"India is the land of festivals and our festivals unite us," PM Modi said.

Usually high dignitaries join the Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. In 2016, the prime minister had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow during his first stint in office.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Dussehra.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami," he wrote on Twitter along with a video message on the festival. He appealled to the nation to take inspiration from Lord Ram to fight the evil forces not just on the outside but also within.

Dussehra marks the end of Navratri and is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival and the triumph of good over evil is celebrated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.