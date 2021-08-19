PM Modi Temple in Pune Closed After Criticism From Opposition

The temple built for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Maharashtra’s Pune district was closed on Wednesday, after criticism from the opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil on August 17 said, “On the one hand, BJP is removing names of former prime ministers from schemes and on the other, its workers are building temples of its leaders.”

After the criticism from the opposition parties, the temple was covered and the PM’s statue was removed from the temple. The statue has been shifted to a local corporator’s office. According to sources the action was taken after instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

BJP worker Mayur Munde built the temple in the Aundh area of Pune and inaugurated it on Independence Day. “I have built this temple as a mark of respect to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His work is an inspiration for me,” said Munde, a real estate agent and local BJP leader.

“After taking office, PM Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abolishing the triple talaq successfully,” he further added.

The statue with PM Modi, featured the BJP’s lotus symbol. According to the PTI, Munde has spent around Rs 1.6 lakh on the temple. After the inauguration of the temple, Munde stated that he was inspired by PM’s work and felt that who built the Ram temple in Ayodhya should have a temple of his own, the news agency reported.

Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party leader, also criticised the glorification of PM Modi. “Every individual has the right to follow his/her school of thoughts. But this type of initiative of building temples of individual leaders will give a wrong message to society,” he said.

