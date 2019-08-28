Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Thanks Aamir Khan for Supporting Initiative to End 'Single Use Plastic'

In his Independence Day address too on August 15, 2019, PM Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
New Delhi: Following Aamir Khan's tweet supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urge to curb 'single use plastic' initiative, the Prime Minister of India tweeted thanking the ace actor for his 'valuable support' to the movement.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Thank you @aamir_khan for the valuable support to the movement to eliminate usage of single use plastic. Your encouraging words will inspire others to strengthen the movement as well."

Earlier on August 26, Aamir Khan had extended his support to PM Modi's movement, saying, "The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single-use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single-use plastic'."

This followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', aired on Sunday, where he urged people of the country to start a "new revolution against plastic" from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"This year, when we celebrate Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is Open Defecation Free, but shall also lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country. Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year as a mark of plastic free Mother India. Let us celebrate October 2 as a special day," PM Modi said.

In his Independence Day address too on August 15, 2019, PM Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. The Prime Minister's push against single-use plastic is being seen as an effort to prevent environmental degradation.

